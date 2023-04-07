KSP cadets practice pursuits at NCM Motorsports Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were out at the National Corvette Museum’s Motorsports Park, practicing high speed pursuits with cadets Thursday.

Cadets from Class 103 were at the track to get simulated real world driving experience in a controlled environment.

Cadets were able to drive cars similar to those they’ll be driving after graduation, to better learn how the vehicle handles, maneuvers, and how to best drive in intense conditions.

“We get an opportunity to train them on that now before they get on the roads, which makes them safer, but also makes it safer for citizens,” said Sergeant Matt Sudduth, a member of the KSP Public Affairs Branch.

Sudduth said the training is just as much about learning how to drive, as it is about building confidence behind the wheel.

