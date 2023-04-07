Kentuckiana Hoops to host basketball camp in Knott County

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WYMT) - A Perry County-native is bringing a major opportunity for basketball players in the mountains.

Former Perry Central guard Braxton Beverly, who played collegiately at NC State and Eastern Kentucky, is partnering with Kentuckiana Hoops to bring a high school and middle school basketball camp to the mountains.

“I think even during my time coming up, and I know people older than me will say it for before time, there’s always been talent around here,” Beverly said. “I think some kids don’t get the same opportunities. There’s plenty of kids that can make an impact somewhere on the college level but you need the opportunities to be seen and show that you can do that.”

The camp is set for Sat., May 27 at Knott County Sportsplex. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the camp will run from 10-4. It will cost $100 for each high school camper and $80 for each middle school camper. For more information, click here.

