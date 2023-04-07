Keeneland’s Spring Meet 2023 charges out of the gate

Keeneland’s Spring Meet 2023 charges out of the gate
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2023 Spring Meet is now underway at Keeneland.

Attendance inside the track will be capped at 20,000 people again. Keeneland officials say this will provide a better experience for both staff and fans.

WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

However, tailgating on the hill will be expanded this year. It’s previously been restricted to Fridays and Saturdays but, this year, tailgating will be permitted on Sundays.

There are still general admission and grandstand reserved seats available on select days. Saturdays are sold out. However, officials recommend fans regularly check Keeneland’s website or sign up for alerts as tickets could become available.

The 15-day meet runs through the April 28, with no racing on Mondays, Tuesdays or Easter Sunday.

So, there are still lots of opportunities to get out and enjoy the Spring Meet.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

walmart theft pikeville
Pikeville police looking for suspects in Walmart theft
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Former longtime Knott County Judge, wife dies
wolfe county search and rescue reunion
Mother reunited with son after three children lost on trail in Wolfe County
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors

Latest News

Sensory bins from "Imagine It!"
Sensory bins provide contained fun for kids with autism
The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that...
Good Question: Would Secret Service go behind bars with Trump if he’s sentenced to jail?
Cameron FEMA temporary housing concerns
Flood survivors now have opportunity to purchase their FEMA-provided housing unit
Bourbon collectors and horse racing lovers will soon be able to purchase this year’s...
Fans line up days in advance to get special bourbon bottles