Hazard business heads to Invest 606 Final Pitch Contest

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Invest 606 is a competition between small business owners within the 606 area code to compete for cash prizes to help their businesses.

Hazard’s Coal Country Candles owners Randy and Shannon Gabbard are among nine businesses competing in the Invest 606 competition in Corbin on April 15.

Shannon Gabbard said that she was inspired by other businesses from Hazard that entered the competition last year.

Since opening in December 2020, the company has grown a lot. She explained that she had many plans for the business.

“We are really looking at growing things like our fundraiser program, we wanted to do some work with our social media, and with our website as well and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to do that,” she said.

As she and her husband, Randy, attend the competition, Shannon Gabbard said she hopes to learn more ways to better their business.

