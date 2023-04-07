Hazard business heads to Invest 606 Final Pitch Contest

Coal Country Candles
Coal Country Candles(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Invest 606 is a competition between small business owners within the 606 area code to compete for cash prizes to help their businesses.

Hazard’s Coal Country Candles owners Randy and Shannon Gabbard are among nine businesses competing in the Invest 606 competition in Corbin on April 15.

Shannon Gabbard said that she was inspired by other businesses from Hazard that entered the competition last year.

Since opening in December 2020, the company has grown a lot. She explained that she had many plans for the business.

“We are really looking at growing things like our fundraiser program, we wanted to do some work with our social media, and with our website as well and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to do that,” she said.

As she and her husband, Randy, attend the competition, Shannon Gabbard said she hopes to learn more ways to better their business.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

walmart theft pikeville
Pikeville police looking for suspects in Walmart theft
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Former longtime Knott County Judge, wife dies
wolfe county search and rescue reunion
Mother reunited with son after three children lost on trail in Wolfe County
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Funeral held for Pulaski Co. football player who died of an injury suffered during practice
Sensory bins from "Imagine It!"
Sensory bins provide contained fun for kids with autism
The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that...
Good Question: Would Secret Service go behind bars with Trump if he’s sentenced to jail?
Cameron FEMA temporary housing concerns
Flood survivors now have opportunity to purchase their FEMA-provided housing unit