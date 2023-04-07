Good Question: Would Secret Service go behind bars with Trump if he’s sentenced to jail?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that are having to be answered for the first time.

Today’s Good Question comes from several viewers following our answer earlier this week about whether or not former President Trump would maintain his post-presidential benefits if he were convicted of a crime.

They wanted to know, “Would the Secret Service go to prison with a former president if they were sentenced to jail?”

Two former New York prosecutors told Forbes that even if he were convicted on the recent charges, as a first-time offender, it would be unlikely he would serve any time behind bars.

Still, we checked with the Secret Service and asked if that was a possibility, how would they plan for it. A spokesperson told us “to maintain the highest levels of integrity for our operations, we are not able to comment on specific protection plans or movements for secret service protectees.”

Former agency officials told Newsweek they think agents would go with Trump to protect him if he had to go into custody. However, this is a new situation for everyone involved, so right now, we do not have a definitive answer.

