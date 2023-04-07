Good Friday tradition goes on despite rain in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the gloomy weather, one Easter weekend tradition went on as planned Friday morning.

Members of the Hindman United Methodist Church gathered along Highway 80 at the Perry-Knott line for their annual cross walk.

The event started with around 20 people and they switch out at different times during the 20-mile journey.

Some of those carry a cross, symbolizing the final journey Jesus Christ made before his crucifixion.

Officials say they have been doing this for more than 20 years.

