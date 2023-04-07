Good Friday tradition goes on despite rain in Knott County

Several members of the Hindman United Methodist Church gathered along Highway 80 at the Perry-Knott line for their annual Good Friday cross walk.(RJ Johnson)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the gloomy weather, one Easter weekend tradition went on as planned Friday morning.

Members of the Hindman United Methodist Church gathered along Highway 80 at the Perry-Knott line for their annual cross walk.

The event started with around 20 people and they switch out at different times during the 20-mile journey.

Some of those carry a cross, symbolizing the final journey Jesus Christ made before his crucifixion.

Officials say they have been doing this for more than 20 years.

We will have much more on the walk later today on WYMT.

