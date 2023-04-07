Funeral held for Pulaski Co. football player who died of an injury suffered during practice

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral services were held on Friday for a Southern Kentucky teenager who died after he was hurt in a football practice game.

Andrew Dodson died Monday after he sustained the injury last Friday.

“Talking to folks coming through the line, it was so obvious how many people loved the Dodson family,” said Dodson family friend Charlie Goodman. “That is a testimony of who they are.”

Hundreds attended Dodson’s funeral service in Somerset at the Center for Rural Development only one day after hundreds, possibly thousands, attended the visitation.

“Every time he got hit, he just got back up and kept going,” said teammate Keegan Keith. “He would never stop.”

Memorials and memories will continue Friday night as football fields all over Kentucky, including UK’s, will be lit up for 80 minutes for Andrew Dodson’s number.

Pulaski County Schools were closed for spring break this week, but when students return, counselors will again be available to help them if needed.

