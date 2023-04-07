Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event

Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (WKYT) - Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening during a speaking event at San Francisco State University.

Since her time at UK, Gaines has openly criticized transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. Gaines says she lost a fifth-place trophy to a transgender female swimmer during the swimming national championships.

Gaines shared this video on social media showing police escorting her away from a group of protesters:

She says she was ambushed, saying, “This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.”

Since speaking out, Gaines has become a spokeswoman with the Independent Women’s Forum.

That group condemned the attack, alleging Gaines was violently accosted, ambushed and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category.

We reached out to San Francisco State University to learn more about the incident. The university’s police department says it is investigating the situation... and there were no arrests related to the event.

The statement goes on to say, “The disruption occurred after the conclusion of the event which made it necessary for UPD officers to move the event speaker from the room to a different, safe location.”

In 2022, Gaines also appeared at the Kentucky State Capitol in support of a bill that would not allow transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports. That bill was vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear, but the veto was overridden by lawmakers.

Gaines also appeared in a political ad with Senator Rand Paul during his election campaign in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

walmart theft pikeville
Pikeville police looking for suspects in Walmart theft
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Former longtime Knott County Judge, wife dies
wolfe county search and rescue reunion
Mother reunited with son after three children lost on trail in Wolfe County
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors

Latest News

Sensory bins from "Imagine It!"
Sensory bins provide contained fun for kids with autism
The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that...
Good Question: Would Secret Service go behind bars with Trump if he’s sentenced to jail?
Cameron FEMA temporary housing concerns
Flood survivors now have opportunity to purchase their FEMA-provided housing unit
The 2023 Spring Meet is now underway at Keeneland.
Keeneland’s Spring Meet 2023 charges out of the gate
Bourbon collectors and horse racing lovers will soon be able to purchase this year’s...
Fans line up days in advance to get special bourbon bottles