Flood survivors now have opportunity to purchase their FEMA-provided housing unit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time, some flood survivors living in FEMA-provided trailers now have the opportunity to purchase the unit they are in.

To qualify, the flood-survivor currently living in a FEMA Temporary Housing Unit(THU) must lack another permanent housing solution through no fault of their own.

“They’re at a point where they don’t have a permanent housing plan, and we want to make sure they have a long term plan for housing,” said FEMA media representative Leo Skinner.

Those who are eligible will be receiving a letter in the mail asking if they would like to purchase their unit.

“And one of the issues that we see in Eastern Kentucky is that there is a limited amount of housing available, not only for renters but for homeowners, and this is the solution that FEMA has come up with and has used it in other disasters across the country,” said Skinner.

Those who can not afford the sale price may appeal it. The THUs will not be sold for less than 25 percent of the units adjusted market price.

“We always say this during a time of disaster, it’s not just FEMA that helps people, it’s local, state and federal government all working together to try and get people into permanent housing,” he said.

The USDA is also offering very low-income homeowners grants up to 40 thousand dollars to help with their THU.

To find out if you are eligible, you can go to this website.

