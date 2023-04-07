Fans line up days in advance to get special bourbon bottles

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Commemorative Maker’s Mark bottles went on sale Friday morning.

The special bourbon bottles come out each year on the opening day of Keeneland’s Spring Meet.

Fans lined up at the Liquor Barn in Hamburg to get them.

The first few people waiting in line at Liquor Barn didn’t leave their spot up to chance. Nicholas County resident Charlie Warner arrived at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“The first 15-20 people in line, we’re all like family because we come every year,” said Warner.

Warner moved from his chairs out front to the car and occasionally down the road for a bite to eat, always bringing back more than he needed.

“When somebody goes out, they’ll bring you back something. And if you go out, you bring them out something,” said Warner.

Warner has been doing this for years, but he’s not taken the trip from Nicholas County alone.

“It’s not about just sitting in line. I started this journey with my father years ago. He’s no longer here, and dedicating time to him because he’s not here,” Warner said.

Warner still misses getting to build his bourbon collection with his father. So. this year he’s passing on the tradition, bringing his nephew along for the first time.

“I’m not usually the type of person to do this but for my uncle, I’d do just about anything,” said Damian Fryman.

Two days after the pair arrived, the doors finally opened, and they finally got what they came for. Even after leaving Liquor Barn, they still had one more stop to make to memorialize the trip.

“Before I go home, I’ll stop at the cemetery and I’ll take my bottles out before I stop at the house, and I’ll get mine and my father’s picture,” said Warner.

Those bottles sold out within a half-hour at the Hamburg Liquor Barn.

The proceeds will go toward a new legacy project for LexArts.

