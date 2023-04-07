Drug investigation nets 4 arrests in Ky

Approximately one half pound of suspected methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl, and 5 grams of heroin were seized, according to KSP.(Kentucky State Police)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky State Police arrested four people on April 05, 2023, after illegal drugs were discovered inside a home.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 and Post 9′s Drug Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Hale Road in the Harold community of Floyd County.

Approximately one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl, and 5 grams of heroin were discovered.

Drug paraphernalia, prescription medication, and a sum of cash found inside the home are now in the hands of Kentucky State Police.

Casey Collins, 38, of Raccoon, was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and fleeing or evading police.

Jessica Reynolds, 40, of Harold, was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawnda Parker, 37, of Georgetown, was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Parker, 41, of Waco, was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

