Corbin man arrested for meth possession

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man was arrested on several charges Thursday.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff Office’s were dispatched to a business parking lot off of KY-770 about 10 miles south of London after they received a complaint of a man who appeared to be passed out in his vehicle.

Once police arrived, they conducted an investigation and Glenn Allen Centers, 66, of Corbin, was determined to be under the influence. While investigating, officers located a glass pipe containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Centers said that it was meth and that he had smoked some earlier in the day.

Centers was charged with public intoxication -- controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance - first degree - first offense - methamphetamine.

Centers was booked and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

