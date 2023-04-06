Williamsburg Police Department investigating mail theft

Mail theft graphic
Mail theft graphic(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department are investigating a theft at the Williamsburg Post Office.

They said the theft happened in the outgoing P.O. Box between 11:30 a.m. on April 1 and 12:00 p.m. on April 2.

The P.O. Box was broken into, and almost all of the mail inside the box was stolen.

“If you dropped a piece of mail in that particular box between the dates reflected above, and your mail has not made it to its destination within a reasonable amount of time, we ask that you contact us and let us know,” a post read on Facebook.

Officials are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department
Man wanted on warrants adds more charges after running from police
Ohio man arrested in SEKY on several charges
Leslie Co. student steals gun from SRO while students assault another SRO
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, heavy rain possible

Latest News

The business opens its doors Friday.
606 Lumberjacks brings smashing and slinging to Pike County plaza
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Former longtime Knott County Attorney dies
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
ALLEN MAYOR
Allen Mayor Obit - Jordan 6