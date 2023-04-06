Williamsburg Police Department investigating mail theft

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department are investigating a theft at the Williamsburg Post Office.

They said the theft happened in the outgoing P.O. Box between 11:30 a.m. on April 1 and 12:00 p.m. on April 2.

The P.O. Box was broken into, and almost all of the mail inside the box was stolen.

“If you dropped a piece of mail in that particular box between the dates reflected above, and your mail has not made it to its destination within a reasonable amount of time, we ask that you contact us and let us know,” a post read on Facebook.

Officials are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

