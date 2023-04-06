UK looking for volunteers for COVID vaccine study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is taking part in a national COVID vaccine study.

Researchers at UK are looking for the most effective combination of vaccines to help prevent infection with future COVID-19 variants.

The vaccine is similar to the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines but with an extra component to enhance it.

“To target our different proteins that the virus has that would stimulate what we call T cells,” said UK Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Richard Greenberg.

T cells are part of our adaptive immune systems, similar to where antibodies come from, just a different part.

“The antibodies will prevent infection, and they’re there to lessen the infection, but they don’t last that long,” said Dr. Greenberg.

That is because the virus tends to mutate, and levels drop over time.

“Whereas the T cell component is like a Pacman and will digest the cells that are infected. So the infection has occurred, the T cells kick in, and keep the host from getting severe illness,” said Dr. Greenberg.

The T cells provide an extra punch of protection against COVID, and Dr. Greenberg says the study will hopefully find that this vaccine has longer durability.

Dr. Greenberg says if all goes well, the study will find that this vaccine has longer durability, meaning people won’t have to receive shots as often.

“I can’t predict the future, but clearly, with an effective T cell response, the durability is going to be significantly different and longer, make life easier,” said Dr. Greenberg.

UK is looking for people 18 and older to participate in the study and receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

You may be eligible if you have had at least three doses of an RNA-based covid vaccine, never had an allergic reaction to vaccines, have not had COVID in the past 60 days and are not pregnant.

Anyone interested in participating in this study can head to stopcovidky.com to complete a pre-screening survey and find out if they are eligible.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.