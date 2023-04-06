Tributes planned for Pulaski Co. football player who died of an injury suffered during practice

North Laurel High School Football Stadium
North Laurel High School Football Stadium(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Tributes continue to pour out from many people across the state as a community prepares to say goodbye to a teenager who died after an injury suffered during a southern Kentucky high school football practice game.

17-year-old Andrew Dodson died Monday after he sustained the injury last Friday.

Pulaski County and other schools are planning a tribute for Friday night.

Pulaski County High School Football Coach Johnny Hines said he will light up the football stadium for 80 minutes on Friday night.

80 was the number of Andrew Dodson’s jersey. Since he said that, several other coaches said they are going to do the same thing.

The loss of Dodson is being felt all over the football community. Many of the surrounding high schools and beyond will also light up their stadiums at 7:30 on Friday night.

North Laurel High School Football Coach Jason Chappell said, when people see the lights, he wants them to think about the young man’s faith.

“Life is so fragile. These moments are so fleeting,” said Chappell. “The wins and losses come and go so quickly but there are some things that are not so fleeting.”

High school stadiums will not be the only ones lit up.

“University of Kentucky will be glad to participate to honor Andrew Dodson in Pulaski County, in their loss,” said UK Football Coach Mark Stoops.

Andrew Dodson’s funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Visitation services will start on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. also at the Center for Rural Development.

