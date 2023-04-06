Stadiums to be lit across Kentucky to honor Pulaski County’s Andrew Dodson

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County High School officials are asking for football stadiums to be lit up across Kentucky Friday night to honor a Maroon gone too soon.

Head football coach John Hines released a statement on Twitter sharing that PC Stadium’s lights will burn for 80 minutes on Friday night to honor Andrew Dodson, the Pulaski County junior who died at a practice, and invited other schools to honor his memory by doing the same.

The visitation for Andrew Dodson will take place at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and again on Friday at 10 a.m. The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m., also at the Center for Rural Development.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard (Apr. 5)
Transylvania University celebrates women’s basketball team for winning National Championship
Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
WATCH | Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
Top 25 overall prospect in 2023 will reclassify and join Wildcats in 2022-23
Kentucky forward Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal