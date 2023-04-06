Stadiums to be lit across Kentucky to honor Pulaski County’s Andrew Dodson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County High School officials are asking for football stadiums to be lit up across Kentucky Friday night to honor a Maroon gone too soon.
Head football coach John Hines released a statement on Twitter sharing that PC Stadium’s lights will burn for 80 minutes on Friday night to honor Andrew Dodson, the Pulaski County junior who died at a practice, and invited other schools to honor his memory by doing the same.
The visitation for Andrew Dodson will take place at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and again on Friday at 10 a.m. The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m., also at the Center for Rural Development.
