Stadiums to be lit across Kentucky to honor Pulaski County’s Andrew Dodson

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County High School officials are asking for football stadiums to be lit up across Kentucky Friday night to honor a Maroon gone too soon.

In honor of Andrew Dodson, the lights at PC Stadium will burn on Friday Night, (Gameday) starting at 7:30 pm (Kick off time) and burn for 80 minutes (Andrew’s jersey number). Any team is welcome to join the tribute to a football player gone too soon.#MFL pic.twitter.com/BbxMQ6WrgD — John Hines (@JohnHines66) April 5, 2023

Head football coach John Hines released a statement on Twitter sharing that PC Stadium’s lights will burn for 80 minutes on Friday night to honor Andrew Dodson, the Pulaski County junior who died at a practice, and invited other schools to honor his memory by doing the same.

The visitation for Andrew Dodson will take place at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and again on Friday at 10 a.m. The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m., also at the Center for Rural Development.

