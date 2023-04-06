Scattered showers linger, temperatures drop behind cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The severe threat faded pretty quickly as the storms reached the mountains and we will say so long to those warm temperatures for the next several days.

Today and Tonight

Some pockets of heavy rain and some thunder could greet you as you head out the door this morning. Watch out for some ponding water on the roads early. Scattered chances will continue off and on today and start to diminish the later into the day we get. Our daytime high was at midnight. We will start the day in the low 60s and fall into the mid-50s by this afternoon.

A couple of scattered showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry. We will drop into the mid-40s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

While I think most of the region will stay cloudy on Good Friday, I cannot rule out scattered showers near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. All models are suggesting that will be the area that has the best chance of seeing rain. We will climb back into the upper 50s for highs before falling into the mid to upper 40s for lows.

The dreary conditions will continue into the first part of Easter weekend on Saturday and I can’t rule out a stray shower early. The good news is the deeper into the day we get, the more we should start seeing some clearing. Highs rebound back close to 60 during the day and drop to around 40 overnight.

Easter Sunday still looks great. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures back into the upper 60s during the day.

As a matter of fact, most of next week is trending drier, so I think we can all get behind that. Temperatures will work their way back into the 70s and get back close to 80 by next Thursday.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.