PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pikeville are asking for help locating two suspects wanted for theft.

Officials say the pair left Walmart in a bright-colored Kia Seltos.

The vehicle was last seen travelling south on US 23.

Anyone with information as to there whereabouts is asked to call the Pikeville Police Department at 606-437-5111.

