Pesky showers linger before beautiful Easter Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our severe weather and heavy rain threat is long gone, but some showers are trying to spoil our party as we head through the last couple of days of this work week. The good news, though, is they should start to work out in time for a rather nice Easter Weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our big time low pressure has worked on out of the region today, but a small disturbance on the backside as been a nuisance, keeping scattered showers and drizzly conditions in place. This looks to continue as we head into the overnight hours. Chillier air will keep lows in the middle 40s with clouds in place and scattered showers roaming.

A little bit of a brighter cloudy day if possible for our Good Friday, with mostly cloudy skies in place. A weak disturbance to our south will keep showers in place in far Southeast Kentucky as we head through the daytime hours. The cooler, kind of damp air continues as highs only make a run at the middle 50s. We’re back in the middle 40s overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a few pesky showers.

Into Easter Weekend and Beyond

One more weak disturbance will try to throw some showers our way as we head into the day on Saturday. While Southeast Kentucky may see clouds and a few showers, part of the region will likely see more sunshine. Areas up toward the Mountain Parkway corridor may see highs closer to the middle and upper 60s while many in Southeast Kentucky struggle to make it into the lower 60s. We do clear out overnight, though as we fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

That will lead to a gorgeous Easter Sunday as plenty of sunshine works into the region. High pressure will be in place as highs get up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Just a beautiful day all the way around! Overnight lows stay cool in the lower 40s as well. And that general pattern continues through next week, with plenty of sunshine in place and highs in the 70s as we head into Monday and beyond. In fact, models don’t show another chance for rain until we get closer to next weekend...so finally, the quiet weather week we’ve been looking for!

