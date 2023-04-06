Mother reunited with son after three children lost on trail in Wolfe County

wolfe county search and rescue reunion
wolfe county search and rescue reunion(wolfe county search and rescue team)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mother was reunited with her son after he was rescued from a trail in Wolfe County on Wednesday.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team received a 911 call around 9 p.m. Wednesday night saying three children were lost along the Swift Camp Creek Trail.

Officials say the mother dropped off the three kids, including a 12-year-old, at the entrance of the seven mile trail and was scheduled to pick them up at a separate trail head.

As team members responded, they were forced to clear the road of a tree that had been blown down in recent storms.

The trio was eventually found roughly 1.5 miles down the trail.

Officials with the rescue team say the group did not have lights and their phones were dead.

There were no reports of injuries, and the mother and son had a ‘joyous’ reunion.

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, heavy rain possible

