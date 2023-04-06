Kentucky veteran wins new HVAC system

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A veteran says his family’s quality of life has improved significantly after he entered a raffle at the Kentucky Home and Garden Show.

Army veteran Lee King lives in Lawrenceburg with his wife and his daughter who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“One of the drugs she was put on to help with some of the symptoms of cystic fibrosis caused her to be allergic to the sun,” King said.

His daughter spends most of her time indoors to stay out of the sun, but the home was in need of a new HVAC system, so King was actively looking for one.

“I was going through Wounded Warriors who had contacts with different companies who offer services to assist wounded veterans, and that’s when I had called Comfort Heating,” King said.

Originally, King says he was planning to pay for a new HVAC system through a lottery with the Wounded Warrior program. However, that lottery wouldn’t be announced until May, and even if he did enter, there wasn’t a sure chance he’d get it.

Fate had other plans for him.

King stopped by the Home and Garden Show and entered Comfort Heating and Air’s raffle, and won.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like, this kind of stuff just doesn’t really happen to most people,” said King.

King is thankful for new system and believes it will help make a comfortable environment for his family.

“I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” said King.

