Grants and local leadership contributing to economic growth in Laurel County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Product Development Initiative, a state government collaboration that is helping fund industrial sites by matching local funding, awarded Laurel County with $1.5 million to build another spec building.

This will be the tenth spec building built in Laurel County, and it will be located at Lily Industrial Park.

Local government officials plan to allow businesses to personalize the building based on their standards.

“If you have a spec building up and ready for that potential customer, then that provides the speed-to-market. It takes a lot of preliminary steps out of the way,” London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paula Thompson said.

Access to Interstate 75 is a big reason that a tenth spec building is necessary in Laurel County.

Funding that kind of project is where the Kentucky Product Development Initiative has helped in a big way.

“This particular building is millions of dollars. Our organizations don’t get that kind of funding. So, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, having the initiative match that. It is a dollar-for-dollar program,” Paula Thompson said.

As new businesses bring in more families, there is a growing need for kid activities in the area.

As a result, the London Children’s Museum is opening July 1.

“We were like, why don’t we have this closer to home? So, we don’t have any children’s museums from London down to Knoxville, and London up to Lexington, and we were like, let’s bring this home,” co-owner Maryann Hendrix said.

Still months before opening, the museum is taking community interest by storm.

“My husband and I were like, oh you know, 5,000 square-foot, we’re gonna have a hard time filling that, and here we are still months before opening, and we are maxed in space,” Maryann Hendrix said.

To learn more about the children’s museum, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.