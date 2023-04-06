Former longtime Knott County Judge, wife dies

UPDATE - 4/7/23: Hindman Funeral Services tells WYMT Judge John Robert “Bobby” Morgan’s wife has also died.

“Ollie” Cornett Morgan died on Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY - 4/6/23: HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A former longtime Knott County Judge has died.

Judge John Robert “Bobby” Morgan died Saturday. He was 85.

Morgan was first elected Knott County Attorney in 1965, became a District Judge in 1978, and Circuit Judge in 1984.

He served as a circuit judge until a car accident in 2004.

Morgan graduated from Hindman High School in 1955, attended Alice Lloyd College, then the University of Kentucky where he graduated in 1959, attended UK School of Law, and was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association in 1961.

In 2011, Morgan was recognized by the Kentucky Bar Association for having been a member for 50 years.

He was also heavily involved in the community and First Baptist Church of Hindman, where he played piano and organ for more than 30 years.

Morgan also helped incorporate the Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry Community Action Council, Inc. or LKLP. He served has chairman, a member of the executive committee, and Board of Directors for many years.

He was also a member of the Upper Kentucky River District Board, which eventually merged with other counties to become the Kentucky River Area Development District.

Morgan was also involved in many civic projects in Knott and Magoffin Counties and helped secure licenses for WKCB-AM-FM in Hindman, and WRLV-AM-FM in Salyersville.

Hindman Funeral Services are handling the arrangements, and services are expected to be held next week.

