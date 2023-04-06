Former longtime Knott County Attorney dies

By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A former longtime Knott County Attorney has died.

Judge John Robert “Bobby” Morgan died Saturday. He was 85.

Morgan was first elected Knott County Attorney in 1965, became a District Judge in 1978, and Circuit Judge in 1984.

He served as a circuit judge until a car accident in 2004.

Morgan graduated from Hindman High School in 1955, attended Alice Lloyd College, then the University of Kentucky where he graduated in 1959, attended UK School of Law, and was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association in 1961.

In 2011, Morgan was recognized by the Kentucky Bar Association for having been a member for 50 years.

He was also heavily involved in the community and First Baptist Church of Hindman, where he played piano and organ for more than 30 years.

Morgan also helped incorporate the Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry Community Action Council, Inc. or LKLP. He served has chairman, a member of the executive committee, and Board of Directors for many years.

He was also a member of the Upper Kentucky River District Board, which eventually merged with other counties to become the Kentucky River Area Development District.

Morgan was also involved in many civic projects in Knott and Magoffin Counties and helped secure licenses for WKCB-AM-FM in Hindman, and WRLV-AM-FM in Salyersville.

Hindman Funeral Services are handling the arrangements, and services are expected to be held next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department
Man wanted on warrants adds more charges after running from police
Ohio man arrested in SEKY on several charges
Leslie Co. student steals gun from SRO while students assault another SRO
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, heavy rain possible

Latest News

The business opens its doors Friday.
606 Lumberjacks brings smashing and slinging to Pike County plaza
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Judge John Robert "Bobby" Morgan PKG - 2004
Mail theft graphic
Williamsburg Police Department investigating mail theft
wolfe co rescue
Wolfe Co Rescue