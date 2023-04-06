Floyd County students, faculty organize scholarship to remember fallen officer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officer William Petry was one of three officers killed in the line of duty during an ambush in the Allen community of Floyd County in June 2022.

Officer Petry was a former firefighter, Prestonsburg police officer and retired Kentucky State Trooper. He came out of retirement to serve as the school resource officer (SRO) at Floyd Central High School (FCHS).

“You want kids to really take to your SRO and somebody they can talk to,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “Not just about what’s going on in their life, but just small talk, conversation, greet them in the hall, high-five them, and William was that guy.”

FCHS faculty, staff and students were devastated after the death of their SRO, but they have recently announced a student committee, along with other faculty members, worked together to create the William Petry Memorial Scholarship.

Any FCHS senior can apply for the $1,000 scholarship but must write an essay to discuss why they deserve to receive it.

“We want the recipients to have and feel the same heart that Petry shared and the same commitment that he shared to his community and to his coworkers and to his family,” said FCHS Youth Services Center Coordinator Teresa Griffith.

Officer Petry’s family also released a statement about the scholarship and will assist in presenting the scholarship at FCHS’s “Senior Sunday” in early May.

We are very appreciative, and we know that William would love it. He never thought that he was doing much, but to see the love being poured out for him is amazing. We’re very proud to present the scholarship later this year and we hope it will continue for years to come. We also hope it is something the recipient can be proud to receive.

For more information about the William Petry Memorial Scholarship, you can call the FCHS Youth Services Center at (606) 358-2240.

