606 Lumberjacks brings smashing and slinging to Pike County plaza

COAL RUN, Ky. (WYMT) - From smashing appliances to slinging axes, a new business near Pikeville is inviting folks for a little fun- 606 style.

The axe throwing and rage room business “606 Lumberjacks” opens Friday in the Weddington Plaza, offering something new to people looking for a fun night out.

“Two best friends, bored on the couch during COVID, and we knew we wanted to get away from the 9 to 5,” said co-owner Nathan Little. “And what better way than to throw some axes and bring something fun to Pikeville?”

The business, created in the early days of the pandemic, has grown from a traveling festival booth to a brick and mortar.

The space has stalls for throwing axes, a rage room for smashing your problems away, and will eventually have a paint throwing room as well. Little said it is a way to bring some new entertainment to the mountains.

“We’re from here; grew up here; we lived our whole life in Pikeville,” Little said about himself and his co-owner Derrek “Dtrain” Hiatt. “The only thing to do in Pikeville was to go to the movies, to go up on... go somewhere and sit and talk and start a fire, or go to Walmart and sit in the parking lot. We wanted to provide an outlet for kids and young people to come and have something fun to do in a safe environment. Away from all the drugs and things in the region.”

The space offers pre-registration, group events, parties, and more. But walk-ins are also always on the table. The Coal Run business is open 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. every Friday, Saturdays from noon until midnight and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

You can find out more about the business or book a visit here.

