Woman accused of stealing cell phone from restaurant tries to run from police when caught

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(Knox County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knox County woman is facing charges after a cell phone theft turned into a fight with police when they found her.

It happened last Tuesday in Barbourville.

Deputies responded to a call of someone stealing the phone at the Little Caesars restaurant in Barbourville.

When police arrived, they discovered the phone had been stolen from an employee and the suspect had already been contacted by the victim through Facebook. The suspect, Paulette Allen, 37, of Flat Lick, told the victim she would return the device to her.

The deputy started looking for Allen when he was told she was in a car at a nearby gas station.

After following the car for a little while and conducting a traffic stop, when the deputy approached the car, the suspect started yelling and cussing from the passenger seat.

Allen refused to get out of the car at first until the deputy opened the door. However, when police tried to arrest her, she broke free, got back in the car and told the driver to leave. The deputy ended up having to physically remove her from the car.

Paulette Allen is charged with theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interfering with a police officer while trying to perform their duty.

She was also arrested on two additional outstanding bench warrants for failure to appear in court in a similar case and two counts of contempt of court.

She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Lee County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police issue warning: “We will not tolerate drug dealing in Lee County”
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department
Man wanted on warrants adds more charges after running from police
Our entire region is under a severe risk for Wednesday night and early Thursday. Damaging wind...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temps soar ahead of strong storms moving in tonight
Kentucky boat owners advised to renew registration beginning April 3