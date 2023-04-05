Woman accused of stealing cell phone from restaurant tries to run from police when caught

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knox County woman is facing charges after a cell phone theft turned into a fight with police when they found her.

It happened last Tuesday in Barbourville.

Deputies responded to a call of someone stealing the phone at the Little Caesars restaurant in Barbourville.

When police arrived, they discovered the phone had been stolen from an employee and the suspect had already been contacted by the victim through Facebook. The suspect, Paulette Allen, 37, of Flat Lick, told the victim she would return the device to her.

The deputy started looking for Allen when he was told she was in a car at a nearby gas station.

After following the car for a little while and conducting a traffic stop, when the deputy approached the car, the suspect started yelling and cussing from the passenger seat.

Allen refused to get out of the car at first until the deputy opened the door. However, when police tried to arrest her, she broke free, got back in the car and told the driver to leave. The deputy ended up having to physically remove her from the car.

Paulette Allen is charged with theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interfering with a police officer while trying to perform their duty.

She was also arrested on two additional outstanding bench warrants for failure to appear in court in a similar case and two counts of contempt of court.

She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

