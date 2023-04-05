Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue Team rescue two women in Red River Gorge

(Photo courtesy: Wolfe County Search & Rescue)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) responded to two separate incidents in the Red River Gorge area.

WCSART received a call about a woman hiker who was injured on Swift Camp Creek Trail in the Red River Gorge’s Clifty Wilderness.

Officials said she was 1/4 mile south of the intersection of Wildcat Trail and Swift Camp Creek Trail.

A team of 11 WCSART members entered the woods to rescue the hiker. However, officials said the first report of the hiker’s location was inaccurate, and she was actually further south on the trail in the direction of Rock Bridge Trail.

Facing a longer carry out and a need for additional manpower, Powell County Search & Rescue was requested.

Team members got to the patient, splinted her leg injury and packaged her in a rescue litter for evacuation.

As the operation was wrapping up, WCSART received a second call that a woman hiker was stranded on a ledge near Half Moon.

The woman said she was unable to move or climb back to the top of the ridge.

WCSART Rope Rescue Technicians set up a belay to allow a rescuer to reach her. She was then placed in a diaper style rescue harness and helped back to the top of the ridge.

