Upper Big Branch Mining Disaster | 13 years after tragedy

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wednesday, April 5 marks 13 years since the Upper Big Branch (UBB) disaster, one of the deadliest mining accidents in U.S. history.

On this day in 2010, 29 men died in a coal dust explosion that happened just as a shift was getting underway at the Raleigh County mine.

Initially, 25 men were known to have died, and the hope was that the four others made it to an emergency shelter. Tragically, that was not the case.

The aftermath sparked a lengthy and wide-ranging investigation into the incident and overall mining safety.

Governor Jim Justice mentioned the UBB disaster in his administration update briefing saying, “Today is an anniversary, with my family being in the coal mining business, it’s an anniversary that is terribly sad. It’s the UBB anniversary, it’s 13 years since that terrible explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine that claimed 29 very, very courageous lives. It brought an earthquake of sadness to the coalfields, surely to our family, and many, many, many others. It was just terrible.”

He finished by saying. “It’s a sad day, and we lost some real heroes.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said, “Thirteen years ago, West Virginia suffered an immeasurable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. My heart goes out to the friends and families of Carl, Christopher, Kenneth, Cory, Michael, Steve, Rick, Joe, Nicolas, Adam, Josh, Dewey, Gary, Grover, Ricky, Jason, Greg, Robert, Timmy, William, Dean, Roosevelt, Ronald, Eddie, Rex, Boone, Jody, Deward and Benny—whose lives were forever changed following that terrible disaster. The anniversary of that horrific day continues to be a reminder that the health and safety of our coal miners must be our highest priority so that no family has to suffer such an unimaginable loss again. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of the 29 courageous miners who lost their lives that day as we continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito adding, “13 years later, we continue to mourn and remember the 20 lives lost during the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster. Charlie and I send our prayers for comfort to their families, loved ones, and communities.”

