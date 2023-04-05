Upper Big Branch Mining Disaster | 13 years after tragedy

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wednesday, April 5 marks 13 years since the Upper Big Branch (UBB) disaster, one of the deadliest mining accidents in U.S. history.

On this day in 2010, 29 men died in a coal dust explosion that happened just as a shift was getting underway at the Raleigh County mine.

Initially, 25 men were known to have died, and the hope was that the four others made it to an emergency shelter. Tragically, that was not the case.

The aftermath sparked a lengthy and wide-ranging investigation into the incident and overall mining safety.

Governor Jim Justice mentioned the UBB disaster in his administration update briefing saying, “Today is an anniversary, with my family being in the coal mining business, it’s an anniversary that is terribly sad. It’s the UBB anniversary, it’s 13 years since that terrible explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine that claimed 29 very, very courageous lives. It brought an earthquake of sadness to the coalfields, surely to our family, and many, many, many others. It was just terrible.”

He finished by saying. “It’s a sad day, and we lost some real heroes.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said, “Thirteen years ago, West Virginia suffered an immeasurable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. My heart goes out to the friends and families of Carl, Christopher, Kenneth, Cory, Michael, Steve, Rick, Joe, Nicolas, Adam, Josh, Dewey, Gary, Grover, Ricky, Jason, Greg, Robert, Timmy, William, Dean, Roosevelt, Ronald, Eddie, Rex, Boone, Jody, Deward and Benny—whose lives were forever changed following that terrible disaster. The anniversary of that horrific day continues to be a reminder that the health and safety of our coal miners must be our highest priority so that no family has to suffer such an unimaginable loss again. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of the 29 courageous miners who lost their lives that day as we continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito adding, “13 years later, we continue to mourn and remember the 20 lives lost during the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster. Charlie and I send our prayers for comfort to their families, loved ones, and communities.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

New veterans park unveiled in Pulaski County
Dogs rescued after falling 60 feet into cave
The pandemic drastically changed the landscape of higher education and adult learning programs...
Enrollment at Kentucky Community & Technical College System still down from pre-pandemic levels
Gov. Beshear signs new bill adding more protection to victims of domestic violence
SEKY church is working to recover following major fire, wind damage