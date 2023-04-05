Two Wayne County men arrested on multiple drug charges

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop in Wayne County led to the arrest of two men on several drug charges.

On Tuesday, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Dennis saw a pickup truck pulling out of the Dollar General store in the Oil Valley Community and identified the driver as Eric Dollen of Monticello, who had an active arrest warrant.

Deputy Dennis got behind the pickup and turned on his sirens to conduct a traffic stop, in which Dollen failed to stop for more than a mile.

Once stopped, Dollen was placed under arrest for the active warrant.

Coby Conn of Monticello was a passenger in the truck and also had active arrest warrants.

Conn was placed under arrest as well.

While being placed under arrest, Conn told police that there were guns in the truck.

Deputy Dennis searched Conn and found a plastic bag of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The truck was also searched, which resulted in Deputy Dennis finding a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, five orange tablets thought to be buprenorphine, small plastic baggies, two handguns and an AR-15 style rifle.

Conn was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance - 2nd degree (less than 20 drugs unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conn was also arrested on two Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrants of Arrest for trafficking marijuana (less than eight ounces), trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance - 2nd degree (less than 20 drug unspecified), promoting contraband - 1st degree and engaging in organized crime.

To add, Conn was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of fleeing or evading Police - 1st degree (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance - 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dolen was arrested for fleeing or evading Police - 1st degree (motor vehicle), two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for traffic violations.

Dolen was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Complaint Warrant of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto and was served with two Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for two counts of theft by deception - including cold checks.

Both Conn and Dolen were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors
gas stove generic
AG Daniel Cameron joins coalition against proposed regulation of gas stoves
Photo Courtesy: Lee County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police issue warning: “We will not tolerate drug dealing in Lee County”
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Woman accused of stealing cell phone from restaurant tries to run from police when caught