Two Wayne County men arrested on multiple drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop in Wayne County led to the arrest of two men on several drug charges.

On Tuesday, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Dennis saw a pickup truck pulling out of the Dollar General store in the Oil Valley Community and identified the driver as Eric Dollen of Monticello, who had an active arrest warrant.

Deputy Dennis got behind the pickup and turned on his sirens to conduct a traffic stop, in which Dollen failed to stop for more than a mile.

Once stopped, Dollen was placed under arrest for the active warrant.

Coby Conn of Monticello was a passenger in the truck and also had active arrest warrants.

Conn was placed under arrest as well.

While being placed under arrest, Conn told police that there were guns in the truck.

Deputy Dennis searched Conn and found a plastic bag of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The truck was also searched, which resulted in Deputy Dennis finding a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, five orange tablets thought to be buprenorphine, small plastic baggies, two handguns and an AR-15 style rifle.

Conn was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance - 2nd degree (less than 20 drugs unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conn was also arrested on two Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrants of Arrest for trafficking marijuana (less than eight ounces), trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance - 2nd degree (less than 20 drug unspecified), promoting contraband - 1st degree and engaging in organized crime.

To add, Conn was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of fleeing or evading Police - 1st degree (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance - 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dolen was arrested for fleeing or evading Police - 1st degree (motor vehicle), two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for traffic violations.

Dolen was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Complaint Warrant of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto and was served with two Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for two counts of theft by deception - including cold checks.

Both Conn and Dolen were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

