SEKY church is working to recover following major fire, wind damage

(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky congregation is working to recover from a major fire and wind damage.

The main sanctuary of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset was spared by most of the fire damage, but it was impacted by another event last weekend.

”To be honest, I was kind of worried it was going to happen,” said the church’s pastor Jamie Taylor.

A firewall saved the sanctuary when fire destroyed the three-story office and educational section of the building, but Saturday’s high winds knocked part of the firewall through the roof of the sanctuary.

Those with the church said damage looked a lot worse from the outside than what happened on the inside.

“It’s kind of like a roof on top of a roof,” Taylor said. “It absorbed a lot of that when the wall fell. Definitely did damage to the roof.”

Taylor said the community has responded in incredible ways, offering them a new temporary place to worship at the Freedom Worship Center on East Mt. Vernon Street.

The Somerset Fire Chief said the cause of the fire has still not been determined.

