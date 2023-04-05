Police issue warning: “We will not tolerate drug dealing in Lee County”

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county have one thing to say for people who are thinking about drug dealing in their area: Don’t.

In a recent post on the Lee County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, officials say in less than one month, their office has already seized more than four pounds of meth, two ounces of Fentanyl, guns and cash.

Deputies also have a stern warning for possible criminals: “This is just a reminder that we will not tolerate drug dealing in Lee County.”

The post goes on to state more arrests and coming and said “The ones who think they have skated by you have another thing coming.”

If you live in that area and know of any possible drug activity, you are asked to reach out to the department on Facebook or call 606-464-4120.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.