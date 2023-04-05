Police issue warning: “We will not tolerate drug dealing in Lee County”

Photo Courtesy: Lee County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Lee County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook(Lee County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county have one thing to say for people who are thinking about drug dealing in their area: Don’t.

In a recent post on the Lee County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, officials say in less than one month, their office has already seized more than four pounds of meth, two ounces of Fentanyl, guns and cash.

Deputies also have a stern warning for possible criminals: “This is just a reminder that we will not tolerate drug dealing in Lee County.”

The post goes on to state more arrests and coming and said “The ones who think they have skated by you have another thing coming.”

If you live in that area and know of any possible drug activity, you are asked to reach out to the department on Facebook or call 606-464-4120.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Woman accused of stealing cell phone from restaurant tries to run from police when caught
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department
Man wanted on warrants adds more charges after running from police
Our entire region is under a severe risk for Wednesday night and early Thursday. Damaging wind...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temps soar ahead of strong storms moving in tonight
Kentucky boat owners advised to renew registration beginning April 3