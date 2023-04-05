Ohio man arrested in SEKY on several charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man was arrested in Laurel County on Tuesday on several charges.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police pulled a car over on Arthur Ridge Road in the East Bernstadt community of Laurel County.

The driver was identified as Charles S. Sparks, 60, of Hamilton, Ohio.

Troopers said Sparks was driving under the influence.

Upon further investigation, more than 12 ounces of suspected meth was found, with an estimated street value of $5,000.

Troopers said they also found a gun and more than $1,300 in cash.

Sparks was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to wear seat belt, driving with an expired license, failure to produce an insurance card and speeding.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.