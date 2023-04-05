New veterans park unveiled in Pulaski County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new park in downtown Somerset to honor veterans, and city leaders said it also solves a flooding problem in the area.

The Somerset Veterans Memorial Park is at the corner of Main and Oak Streets.

Hundreds of people were on hand for a dedication service Wednesday.

The Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority worked with several businesses, including First and Farmers Banks, to get funding for the project.

“The men and women who laid down everything including their family, marched off to war, to save this great republic,” said U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.

The park has several benches, monuments and symbols of the sacrifices made by service men and women.

“I look at this park with old soldier eyes,” said Scott Neil with Horse Soldier Bourbon. “I see rough cut beaches of Omaha, and those effects in Normandy.”

During the park dedication, Clarence Floyd was also honored. Floyd is an Army veteran who works to serve and help veterans throughout the region and even across the nation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

STOVE
Gas Stoves - Keaton 6
church
Somerset Church - Phil 6
Hindman Settlement School
Hindman Settlement School
ISOM IGA
Mountain News at 6 - Isom IGA
park
Veterans Park - Phil 6