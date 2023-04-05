New veterans park unveiled in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new park in downtown Somerset to honor veterans, and city leaders said it also solves a flooding problem in the area.

The Somerset Veterans Memorial Park is at the corner of Main and Oak Streets.

Hundreds of people were on hand for a dedication service Wednesday.

The Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority worked with several businesses, including First and Farmers Banks, to get funding for the project.

“The men and women who laid down everything including their family, marched off to war, to save this great republic,” said U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.

The park has several benches, monuments and symbols of the sacrifices made by service men and women.

“I look at this park with old soldier eyes,” said Scott Neil with Horse Soldier Bourbon. “I see rough cut beaches of Omaha, and those effects in Normandy.”

During the park dedication, Clarence Floyd was also honored. Floyd is an Army veteran who works to serve and help veterans throughout the region and even across the nation.

