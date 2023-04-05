New Kentucky bill allows law enforcement officers to be out of employment for one year

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Kentucky bill that was recently signed into law will allow law enforcement officers the ability to be out of employment for a full year.

Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 64 into law on Tuesday, which extends the time an officer can take off before having to redo their POPS Certification to re-enter a department.

The current limit is 100 days. The bill hopes to make it easier for retired officers to re-enter the workforce and help local schools and police forces.

HB 64 was sponsored by Representative Wade Williams and he said this law will strengthen the workforce for Kentucky Police Departments.

