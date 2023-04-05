Man wanted on warrants adds more charges after running from police

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man already wanted on charges for other crimes added some more this week when police say he tried to run from them.

It happened Tuesday on U.S. 119 just outside of Pineville in Bell County.

One sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol when he spotted a man on an ATV traveling on the shoulder of the highway. The deputy recognized the suspect, identified as Ricky Adkins, 47, of Pineville. We’re told he already had warrants out for his arrest.

When the deputy turned to make a traffic stop, Adkins took off on the ATV at a high rate of speed.

The chase finally ended near the former Bell County bus garage parking lot when the suspect got stuck between a fence and a building.

Police said Adkins hopped off the ATV and ran toward the Cumberland River before jumping in.

Deputies said after a short time in the river, he gave up and was taken into custody.

When police searched the ATV, they found a syringe.

Adkins was charged with ATV violations, fleeing or evading police both on the ATV and on foot, wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with the outstanding warrants of being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and failure to appear for a court hearing.

