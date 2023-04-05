Man wanted on warrants adds more charges after running from police

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man already wanted on charges for other crimes added some more this week when police say he tried to run from them.

It happened Tuesday on U.S. 119 just outside of Pineville in Bell County.

One sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol when he spotted a man on an ATV traveling on the shoulder of the highway. The deputy recognized the suspect, identified as Ricky Adkins, 47, of Pineville. We’re told he already had warrants out for his arrest.

When the deputy turned to make a traffic stop, Adkins took off on the ATV at a high rate of speed.

The chase finally ended near the former Bell County bus garage parking lot when the suspect got stuck between a fence and a building.

Police said Adkins hopped off the ATV and ran toward the Cumberland River before jumping in.

Deputies said after a short time in the river, he gave up and was taken into custody.

When police searched the ATV, they found a syringe.

Adkins was charged with ATV violations, fleeing or evading police both on the ATV and on foot, wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with the outstanding warrants of being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and failure to appear for a court hearing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

Our entire region is under a severe risk for Wednesday night and early Thursday. Damaging wind...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temps soar ahead of strong storms moving in tonight
Kentucky boat owners advised to renew registration beginning April 3
fentanyl test strip
Fentanyl test strips no longer considered drug paraphernalia in Kentucky
Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment
Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment