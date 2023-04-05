LOOK UP: April’s Pink Moon will be visible tonight

The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.
The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you look up at the sky Wednesday night, you might get to see a pink moon.

Actually, the moon won’t be pink, but the full moon will still be a sight to behold.

The moon is named “Pink” as a nod to the flowers and trees that bloom during spring.

Venus and Mars will also be visible. The two planets will be out and relatively close to the moon in the night sky.

Later this month, a total solar eclipse will be visible to those in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica on April 20.

During a short time, the moon will move between the sun and the earth, causing the sun to look like a fiery circle in the sky.

