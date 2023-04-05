Local expert helps get your yard ready for spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April is the perfect month to get your yard and garden beds ready for the year.

That may sound like a lot of work, but it doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“A lot of people this is the time of year where you’re going to put some grass seed on your lawn to patch up some areas,” said Doug Carroll, owner of Brownsboro Hardware. “We sell seed by the pound. Some are good for sun, some are good for shade, some are good for turf style.”

He also sells products that have all the fertilizer, seed, and weed prevention that you need in one container. Watch the video above for more yard prep information.

There are several ways to help make your beds even more productive too.

“First you want to find a good fertilizer,” said Carroll. “Monty’s is a local company we’ve been selling for years. It’s a concentrate, people love it. It works for pretty much everything.”

Next is deciding which mulch you want. There are lots of good options depending on what color you want or where you’re putting it. Watch the video below for more information.

