Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County man has recently been indicted on 42 charges relating to sexual acts with minors.

On March 30, Patrick Little of Jenkins was indicted by a Letcher County Grand Jury on 21 counts of sexual abuse - 1st degree - with a victim under 12 years old, one count of unlawful transaction with a minor - 1st degree - illegal sex acts with someone under 16 years old, and 20 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor - 1st degree - illegal sex acts with someone under 18 years old.

Little was taken to the Letcher County Jail, but he was released on a $100,000 cash bond.

His pretrial is set for July 12.

