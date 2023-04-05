Letcher Co. man indicted on 42 charges of sexual acts with minors

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County man has recently been indicted on 42 charges relating to sexual acts with minors.

On March 30, Patrick Little of Jenkins was indicted by a Letcher County Grand Jury on 21 counts of sexual abuse - 1st degree - with a victim under 12 years old, one count of unlawful transaction with a minor - 1st degree - illegal sex acts with someone under 16 years old, and 20 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor - 1st degree - illegal sex acts with someone under 18 years old.

Little was taken to the Letcher County Jail, but he was released on a $100,000 cash bond.

His pretrial is set for July 12.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

gas stove generic
AG Daniel Cameron joins coalition against proposed regulation of gas stoves
Two Wayne County men arrested on multiple drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Lee County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police issue warning: “We will not tolerate drug dealing in Lee County”
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Woman accused of stealing cell phone from restaurant tries to run from police when caught