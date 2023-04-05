Hindman Settlement School working to recover items damaged by historic flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - During the July 2022 flood, many people lost everything, leaving most of their lives as a memory.

However, one Eastern Kentucky group is working to help archive those lost items.

Cataloging lives since 1902, Hindman Settlement School has been housing some of the historical archives for Eastern Kentucky.

The school’s Literary Arts Director Melissa Helton said members of the organization are working to help archive memorabilia lost or damaged during the devastating flood.

“You have those precious items that are left behind when someone passes on, and for individual families to save items that are important to them, is tremendous because that story is also a part of the larger community.” said Helton.

From family photos to documents to books from as far back as 1789, the group is working towards preserving parts of history they said would otherwise be forgotten.

“How can community members come and look at photos of their mammaw, and if this is a living archive, how can we continue to add to it because Hindman is still doing new, amazing and wonderful work?” Helton added.

When asked why this is important, Helton said it is because people around the world can be impacted by the work being done.

“Our particular disasters might be very very unique, but it all connects us in our humanity because we are all trying to rescue in recovery from things we could not control,” she said.

Working picture-by-picture and page-by-page, Helton is optimistic for the future.

Helton said she is working to hire a full-time archivist to help with the preservation, and, hopefully, people will be able to recover damaged items.

