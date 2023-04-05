Gov. Beshear signs new bill adding more protection to victims of domestic violence

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has signed Senate Bill 79 into law.

The bill adds more protection to victims of domestic violence, stalking and trafficking.

SB 79 was introduced earlier this year. Now that it is law, the ‘Safe at Home’ program will now hide victims’ addresses from public records to better protect them.

The Secretary of State’s Address Confidentiality Program was limited on its own, hiding the victim’s address only from the voter rolls and requiring protective order.

The bill will now allow victims to participate without the requirement and will hide victims’ addresses off publicly available government records.

Those who want to participate in the program just need to submit an application.

Instead of a protective order, participants will need to sign a sworn statement.

