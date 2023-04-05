Good Question: How are schools designated Division I, Division II or Division III

By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “How are schools designated Division I, Division II, or Division III?”

It mostly comes down to a school’s size and the resources they have for their athletic programs.

According to the NCAA, the 350 D1 schools average around 9,000 students each. The 310 D2 schools average 2,400. And there are actually more D3 schools, at 438, but they only average 1,700 students each.

There are requirements for the number of sports schools in each division must offer. There’s also a difference in scholarships.

D1 and D2 schools can offer athletic scholarships, while D3 schools can’t. But, the NCAA says 80% of D3 athletes receive non-athletics aid, like grants or academic scholarships.

The NCAA isn’t the only athletics conference for colleges. Others like the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA )also exist.

Schools like Georgetown College and Campbellsville University are members of the NAIA.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

