‘Free store’ event brings family support to Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Northpoint Academy and the University of Pikeville School of Social Work partnered together this week for a project all about giving to those in need.

Students from both schools joined forces at the former United Helping Hands building for a “free store” event, offering food, clothing, and more to families who need a hand up.

“Someone- your best friend- could be in need and you wouldn’t even know. So, to go out there and help these people? It’s an amazing feeling,” said Northpoint Senior Adam Conn. “Just get out there in your community, help, and be that handout that people need.”

The event was a Jobs for America’s Graduates project, bringing in the UPIKE students as they work on projects about advocacy and learning how to connect people in need with resources.

“So, they can take as much as they want as little as they want and we’ve had a lot of people ask, ‘Am I taking too much?’” said UPIKE Junior Julia Bates. “They’re humble enough to ask if they can take it, but also humble enough to like keep it for others too.”

The store, which JAG students said is part of the Kids In Desperate Situations (KIDS) Initiative, operates behind the academy. According to those involved, the free store day events Saturday and Wednesday provided free items to hundreds of families.

UPIKE students said it was a great way to help, while getting a look into the needs and the help available in the community.

“I think it’s a big part of just, like, showing the community like what is in the community. There’s a lot of resources that- I mean, even me as a college student- I didn’t know half of the resources,” said Bates. “So, now, just being able to know more and then tell the community more.”

Conn said the JAG program is always using the space to do things like this and the project is always accepting donations. You can follow the work of the group on Facebook.

