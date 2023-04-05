FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Yet more strong to severe storms possible tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the possibility for more strong to severe thunderstorms as we head into the nighttime hours tonight, and that is why our First Alert Weather Day coverage continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch showers and thunderstorms blossoming up to our west and slowly moving east as we head through the evening and overnight hours tonight. We’ve got plenty of fuel for storms, but not as much wind shear as we’ve seen in our recent storm systems. What this means for us is that as storms move into the region tonight, our northwestern half has the best chance at seeing a line of storms with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats, but we can never rule out the possibility for an isolated spin-up tornado. That threat diminishes the further east that we go overnight as temperatures slowly fall from a midnight high near 60º back into the 50s by the time we wake up.

Now, this system continues to slow down as it works through the region. So clouds and showers will continue to linger throughout the region as daytime temperatures hold steady in the middle 50s. Showers slowly wane as we head through the rest of the day as cooler air continues to move in overnight. We’re back in the middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Into Easter Weekend

The good news is that things continue to look absolutely wonderful as we head into Easter Weekend. We continue to see dry but cool weather work into the region for Good Friday, as highs hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday and Easter Sunday look even better, with high pressure in place allowing plenty of sunshine as highs surge back up into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A slight pattern shift looks to work back in as we head into the early part of next week, with a few more showers possible both Monday and Tuesday as highs stay in the lower 70s. But at this point it doesn’t look like any big systems will be moving in through the middle of next week as we warm back up through the 70s.

