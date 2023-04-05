FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temps soar ahead of strong storms moving in tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re going from spring to summer today with our temperatures, but we will likely pay for that warmth later tonight with storms.

Today and Tomorrow

After a mild and cloudy start to the day, I do believe we will see some peeks of sunshine later. Most will start the morning in the 60s. A few spots could be in the 50s. We will all make our way toward the mid-80s this afternoon, thanks to some southwest winds. As of right now, I believe we will stay dry until after midnight, but a few showers and storms could pop up just before that. We’ll have to wait and see.

The last update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the entire region under a severe risk tonight and potentially into early tomorrow. Depending on the front movement and the position of the low, it could take a while to get things going, so it’s hard to give a specific time frame, but I can tell you it will be in the overnight hours and the main threats will be damaging winds and small hail. However, I cannot rule out an isolated tornado, especially in the higher risk areas. You need to have a way to get alerts overnight if they are issued.

Our entire region is under a severe risk for Wednesday night and early Thursday. Damaging wind is the main threat, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out in the level 2 counties. (WYMT Weather)

Your daytime high for Thursday should be around midnight. We suspect it will be around 70, but it could be a touch warmer or colder for some. Lows will drop to around 60 but Thursday morning.

Showers and storms will continue into your Thursday and potentially into Thursday night. Some of the storms on Thursday morning could still be on the stronger side. Temperatures will slide into the 50s later in the afternoon as the cold front goes by and drop into the mid-40s by Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

I have some news you’re not going to want to hear for Good Friday. Unfortunately, I think we keep the clouds around and some of our neighbors near the Kentucky/Tennessee border could see some scattered showers. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds follow us into Friday night and lows will drop into the mid-40s again.

Skies will start to clear on Saturday as we head into Easter weekend and temps will start to climb a little. I think we’ll make it back into the mid-60s Saturday afternoon.

Easter Sunday still looks great and I believe that dry trend will follow us through most of next week. Highs on Sunday will top out around 70 under mainly sunny skies.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

