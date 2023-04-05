‘The doors are open’: Isom IGA officially reopens eight months after the flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Isom IGA staff hosted a ribbon cutting in honor of the grand re-opening more than eight months after the flood.

Grocery store staff and community members gathered together outside of the building and celebrated the exciting day.

“Our Heavenly Father Lord, as we gather here this morning. Lord to see this store reborn here today, and Lord, we thank you for all the many years. It’s so good when we come by to have our grocery store here,” prayed pastor Bill Jones.

It’s through an abundance of faith that Isom IGA owner Gwen Christon said the doors are back open.

“The Lord is very faithful to me through this process. The doors are open. We’re ready for business,” she said. “You just do it day by day by day. We don’t do anything in big movements, just small movements, and people will come right along beside you to help you.”

She thanked people like Alan Atwood who Gwen said was the first person she knew to call when the store flooded.

“Who he called, what he done; I don’t know, but they all showed up. They went right into the mud right along with me, and waded the mud to try to help us,” she said.

However, Atwood said it’s the Christon Family’s strength that has carried many people through this troubling time.

“She has stared adversity straight in the eye and she’s not blinked. I mean, strongest woman I’ve ever been around in my life. Her family is they are second to none,” said Atwood.

The IGA CEO, John Ross made his way back to Eastern Kentucky to celebrate alongside the Isom IGA family and community.

“To see how people, they wanted this family to be reborn. They wanted to see this store come back. Not just because they needed a place to buy groceries, but because they knew that if this store is vital and it’s successful, then so would the community be. And that’s so exciting,” added Ross.

Gwen along with her family also expressed their gratitude to their customers and community for their belief.

“I want you to know that you’re the most important thing. The most important that’s inside this building is when you come through these doors. And we thank you for it we could never make it without you,” she said.

She also said the many prayers along the way were the biggest blessing of all.

“Now bless Lord today. Bless this store in the days ahead. May the best days be yet ahead. In Jesus name we pray, amen,” prayed pastor Jones.

The Isom IGA is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

