‘Black boxes’ recovered as Black Hawk crash investigation continues

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - The 101st Airborne Division announced on Tuesday that flight data recorders had been recovered from the two HH-60 Black Hawks that crashed on March 29 and were sent to Fort Rucker for further analysis.

The recorders, also known as “black boxes” to civilians, contain vital information as to what occurred when the two helicopters went down during a training exercise over Cadiz, Kentucky, resulting in the deaths of nine soldiers.

“We cannot provide a timeline as to when the investigation will be completed,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “The duration of the investigation is determined by the thorough analysis of all factors.”

Additionally, the remains of the nine soldiers killed in the crash have been transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Three of the soldiers who died have been posthumously promoted to the next higher grade:

Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos –promoted to Sergeant.

Chief Warrant Officer 2, Zachary Esparza –promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3.

Warrant Officer 1, Aaron Healy – promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2.

An honorary promotion ceremony will be planned with the families for a later date.

