AG Daniel Cameron joins coalition against proposed regulation of gas stoves

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 22 states in sending a letter to the US Department of Energy, challenging proposed new rules which would regulate gas and electric stoves.

The Department of Energy’s proposed rules would force new gas stoves to be more efficient.

“Gas stoves really haven’t been under scrutiny as far as becoming more efficient, so what they are doing is looking for comments so that the industry starts holding itself more accountable,” said Lane Oldman, Executive Director of the Kentucky Conservation Committee.

Those in favor of the regulation cite potential health concerns and high emissions related to gas.

“The American Medical Association did come out with a statement where they analyzed that gas stoves do have a correlation with the increase of childhood asthma,” said Oldman.

However, many communities in Eastern Kentucky rely on gas for cooking and heating.

“Most of our buildings here and even the new factories over at the industrial park they use gas,” said Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole. “A lot of people have gas furnaces here, they have gas fireplaces, gas stoves, and it’s cheaper than electricity and more efficient.”

Still, Oldman is concerned worries about gas stoves being banned are overblown.

“Gas stoves are really popular, they aren’t going to be banned immediately, people aren’t going to have to go to a black market for their gas stoves. But there is the Federal Government, the EPA is looking at emissions,” they said.

If adopted, the standards would apply to products made three years after the publication of any new rules.

