W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces 2024 bid for governor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Tuesday he is running for governor.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Tuesday he is running for governor.

While surrounded by supporters at the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry, Morrisey announced his official bid for the position.

Morrisey has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since being elected in 2012.

With Gov. Jim Justice term-limited, the Republican primary is expected to be competitive.

The following are declared Republican candidates: Moore Capito, John McCuskey, Chris Miller, Mac Warner, and Rashida Yost.

The general election will occur on November 5, 2024.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 re-open in Lawrence County after deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

Latest News

Our entire region is under a severe risk for Wednesday night and early Thursday. Damaging wind...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temps soar ahead of strong storms moving in tonight
Kentucky boat owners advised to renew registration beginning April 3
fentanyl test strip
Fentanyl test strips no longer considered drug paraphernalia in Kentucky
Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment
Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment
Sammy Kershaw is scheduled to open the series on Friday, June 2.
Sammy Kershaw to open 2023 Town Center Concert Series in London