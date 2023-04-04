‘We all miss him’: Friends and family remember life of Pulaski County football player

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 17-year-old Andrew Dodson died on Monday after suffering an injury during a practice game on Friday. Now, his friends, family and community are remembering his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Dodson’s friend, Nate Upthank. “You never expect this. Especially in playing a game. We all miss him and I just wish I could hang out with him one more time.”

The community is also preparing for Dodson’s visitation and funeral. The visitation will take place at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and again on Friday at 10 a.m. The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m., also at the Center for Rural Development.

Friends and family say they look forward to seeing him again and will miss his positivity, passion, and happiness, but are thankful for all the memories they shared.

“His lord and savior Jesus Christ and his family, probably, meant the most to him. And he carried them every single day,” said Upthank. “His positive attitude. He was the glue guy in our friend group. We had a positive relationship with him. We will miss that about him.”

Pulaski County Schools are closed for spring break, but school leaders say counselors are available for anyone who needs to talk, and gathering together during this time is something they are encouraging.

